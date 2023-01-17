Duda to Davos: Kiev needs 'weapons, weapons and once again weapons'

Polish President Andrzej Duda pressed his case that Ukraine's European allies must speed up their supply of weapons, including battle tanks.



Poland recently promised to send "about 14" Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, he reminded the audience at the "In Defence of Europe" panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday morning.



"We hope and we are trying to organize a bigger support for Ukraine. So we hope that there are a few partners, a few allies, who will give tanks to Ukraine," he said.



"We hope the producer of these [Leopard] tanks - Germany - will also participate in this."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been imploring his allies for more firepower, including the German-built Leopard II battle tanks seen an crucial to recapturing ground held by Russia.



He's found some success: Britain and Poland recently vowed to send tanks. But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz remains reluctant to commit to the Leopard II.



"There has been one message: weapons, weapons, and once again weapons," Duda said. "This is the most important element of this game."



Scholz speaks at Davos on Wednesday.