20 still missing in Dnipro after Russian attack on high-rise flats

Emergency forces in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro are still searching for more than 20 missing people after a Russian missile hit a high-rise building at the weekend.



The military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Valentyn Reznichenko, said on Tuesday that 90% of the building's rubble had been cleared, but that there could still be people lying underneath the remaining debris.



So far, 40 bodies have been recovered. About 80 people were injured, including 16 children.



There are still 28 injured people in hospitals, many of them in a critical condition, Reznichenko said. A large part of the nine-storey building collapsed on Saturday after a missile hit it. Two hundred flats were destroyed.



Meanwhile, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the battle zone in Ukraine to get an overview of the situation and to award soldiers for their war service, his ministry said.



"Do everything to bring the day of victory closer," he was quoted as saying. "I am convinced that we are doing everything for that day to come," he said. Ukraine believes Russia is currently preparing a new offensive after a series of defeats.



The attack on Dnipro, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, was the most significant of several assaults on Saturday.