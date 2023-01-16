Toll from Dnipro strike in Ukraine rises to 35: governor

A weekend strike on a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro killed at least 35 people, the regional governor said Monday as rescue operations continued.

"As of now, the enemy attack took the lives of 35 residents of the building, including two children. Thirty-nine people were saved, 75 were injured," Dnipropetrovsk regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said on social media.

He added that the "fate of another 35 residents of the building is unknown" as the search for survivors was continuing nearly 40 hours after the strike.

An earlier toll from rescuers had stood at 30.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned the Russian people's "cowardly silence" over the attack, noting that Ukraine had received messages of sympathy from around the world over "this terror."

"The rescue operation will last as long as there is even the slightest chance to save lies," the Ukrainian leader had said.