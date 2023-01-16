SCHOLZ ACCEPTS LAMBRECHTS RESIGNATION, NEXT MINISTER TO BE ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY

Scholz accepts Lambrecht's resignation, next minister to be announced on Tuesday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accepted Christine Lambrecht's resignation as defence minister and "accepts the decision", a government spokesperson said on Monday, adding that he would soon propose a successor to Germany's president.

Asked if Scholz had accepted Lambrecht's resignation, the spokesperson told a news conference: "Yes."

Germany's next defence minister, on the other hand, will be announced on Tuesday following the resignation of Christine Lambrecht on Monday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported, citing government sources.