SCHOLZ ACCEPTS LAMBRECHTS RESIGNATION, NEXT MINISTER TO BE ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY

Asked if Scholz had accepted Lambrecht's resignation, the spokesperson told a news conference: "Yes." Germany's next defence minister, on the other hand, will be announced on Tuesday following the resignation of Christine Lambrecht on Monday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper reported, citing government sources.

Published January 16,2023
