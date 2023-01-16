Polish premier vows to keep pressing Germany for reparations

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he will continue pressing his demands for further World War II reparations from Germany during an official visit to Berlin on Monday.



Morawiecki, speaking at Warsaw's military airport before departing for Germany, said he would continue raising the reparations issue despite Germany's rejections of his demands.



The Polish leader called further reparations from Germany "a fundamentally important issue for all Poles."



In October, Morawiecki's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) formally demanded that Germany pay €1.3 trillion (about $1.4 trillion) in compensation for damage suffered by Poland during World War II and the Nazi occupation.



Germany promptly rejected the demand. The German government has maintained that the issue of reparations was closed with the 1990 treaty between the Soviet Union, Britain, France and the United States that cleared the way for German reunification and settled terrotorial claims relating to former German territories in modern-day Poland.



During his visit to Berlin, Morawiecki is scheduled to join Germany's conservative CDU/CSU parliamentary political bloc to celebrate former finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble's 50th anniversary on Monday as a member of the country's federal parliament, the Bundestag.