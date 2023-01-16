Most Hungarians oppose sanctions on Russia: Survey

Most Hungarians are against the sanctions the West has imposed on Russia over the war in Ukraine, according to a survey.

Over 1.4 million people took part in the government's survey on sanctions against Russia under a nationwide questionnaire, or "consultation" that was launched on Oct. 14 last year, Alexandra Szentkiralyi, a government spokeswoman, said Saturday.

Noting that Hungary is the first European Union nation to poll its residents on the sanctions' effects, she said 97% of Hungarians reject the sanctions.

The survey, organized by the government, included seven questions about oil, natural gas, raw materials, nuclear fuel and tourism.

Opposition parties accuse the government of spending billions of forints on false propaganda instead of taking responsibility while the economic crisis is raging in Hungary.

Since the beginning of Russia's war on Ukraine, the EU has provided military aid including lethal weapons as well as personal protective gear, first aid kits and fuel.

It has also imposed seven sanctions packages targeting among others Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, banning gold, oil, and coal imports from Russia and the export of luxury goods and high-tech technology to the country as well as excluding Russian and Belarusian banks from the international payment system SWIFT.