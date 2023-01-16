France suggests 'Made in Europe' strategy to counter US competition

France wants the European Union to relax its state aid and funding regulations for companies in response to the controversial subsidy programme for US firms.



President Emmanuel Macron plans to discuss a French "Made in Europe" action plan with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris on Monday, the French government announced.



Macron wants to simplify EU rules and procedures, especially for important undertakings of common European interest, as well as state aid and new financial resources for investments.



US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August. The landmark law redirects billions of dollars into clean energy and social justice investments.



The European Commission says the bill puts EU companies at a disadvantage compared to their US competitors. Europe fears production relocations and job losses.



France has therefore been insisting for some time on a strong, united EU front vis-à-vis US companies.



The French government says it is waiting for the commission's proposals on the issue before the next EU summit in early February.



Part of this "Made in Europe strategy," according to Macron, would be a new sovereignty fund to provide necessary financing for all EU states, the German business newspaper Handelsblatt reported.



He suggested using funds from existing EU programmes such as the pandemic relief package and reallocating them to fund the project.



Paris is also proposing a fiscal instrument that could pave the way for collective EU-wide borrowing.



France aims to restructure the EU's industrial policy in order to reduce dependencies in key sectors, the news portal Politico said.



