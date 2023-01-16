British tanks sent to Ukraine 'will burn,' missiles did not target building: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that the tanks Britain plans to send to Ukraine "will burn".

Britain said on Saturday it would send 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks as well as other advanced artillery support in the coming weeks.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said new arms supplies from countries like Britain and Poland would not change the situation on the ground and would only bring more troubles to Ukraine. The new tanks would "burn like the rest", he said.

Dnipro attack

During a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that "the Russian Armed Forces do not strike residential buildings or social infrastructure facilities. Attacks are made on military targets, either obvious or disguised."

The Ukrainian Air Force says the apartment complex was hit by a Russian Kh-22 missile, which Kyiv says it does not have the equipment to shoot down.

Peskov suggested that the strike had been the result of a Ukrainian "anti-aircraft counter-missiles" intercepting the Russian missile, saying that "some representatives of the Ukrainian side" had reached the same conclusion.

Oleksiy Arestovych, who advises the Ukrainian president's office, said on Saturday evening that it looked as though the Russian missile had fallen onto the apartment building after being shot down by Ukrainian air defences. The comment sparked anger in Ukraine, prompting him to apologise. He then retracted his online apology, saying that he had made clear in his initial comments that his conclusion was only a preliminary theory.

Dnipro, a city of almost a million people which serves as a crucial supply hub for Ukrainian forces in the eastern Donbas region, has come under repeated bombardment from Russian missiles.