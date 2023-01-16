Belarus opposition leader denounces her trial as 'farce'

Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called her trial in absentia, set to start on Tuesday, a "farce" and "revenge" from President Alexander Lukashenko,saying she had not been given access to court documents.

"These trials are not trials at all. It's a show, it's farce, but it has nothing to do with justice at all," Tikhanovskaya, who lives in exile, told AFP in Davos on Monday. "It's personal revenge of Lukashenko and his cronies, but not only against me, but other people who are opposing him."