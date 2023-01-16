Baerbock to visit The Hague, focus on possible prosecution of Putin

During a visit to The Hague on Monday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to discuss ways to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for the war on Ukraine.



At the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Dutch city on Monday morning, the Green politician wants to meet first its president Piotr Hofmanski and then chief prosecutor Karim Khan.



Baerbock is also scheduled to speak at The Hague Academy of International Law. The minister studied international law, among other things, but did not complete a doctorate in this field.



In the afternoon, Baerbock also wanted to talk to Prime Minister Mark Rutte and her counterpart, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, at separate meetings.



The ICC, based in The Hague, was created by the so-called Rome Statute of 1998.



Chief Prosecutor Khan is already investigating the situation in Ukraine. Investigations can cover war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.



In the case of aggression - that is the war of aggression ordered by Putin - the court cannot take action, among other things because Russia is not a state party. This is one of the reasons why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a special tribunal at the UN General Assembly in September.