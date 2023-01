Ukrainian officials report explosions in Kyiv, say missile attack on infrastructure underway

Ukrainian officials reported explosions in Kyiv on Saturday, adding missile attacks on the infrastructure were underway.

"Missile attack on critical infrastructure facilities" are ongoing in Kyiv, Deputy Head of Presidency Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram, while the capital's mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the Dniprovskiy district and urged residents to "stay in shelters!".