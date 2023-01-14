UK SAYS DUAL NATIONALS EXECUTION IN IRAN WILL NOT GO UNCHALLENGED AS SUNAK CONDEMNS COWARDLY EXECUTION

UK says dual national's execution in Iran will not go 'unchallenged' as Sunak condemns 'cowardly' execution

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "appalled" by Iran's decision to execute British-Iranian dual national Alireza Akbari, PA Media reported on Saturday.



"This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people," Sunak wrote on Twitter.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly separately that "This barbaric act deserves condemnation in the strongest possible terms. This will not stand unchallenged."

On Thursday, Iranian state media had reported that 61-year-old Akbari had held high positions in the country's defence establishment.

His posts included "deputy minister of defence for foreign affairs" and a position in the "secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council."

The Iranian judiciary said that Akbari had been executed on Saturday.