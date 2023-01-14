Russian hacking group claims responsibility for cyberattacks on Danish websites

A Russian hacking group took credit Friday for cyberattacks on the websites of the Danish central bank and seven private lenders earlier this week.

The NoName057(16) group also claimed responsibility in a statement for an attack on the Danish Finance Ministry's website on Friday.

An anonymous spokesperson from the group maintained that the attacks were conducted because of Denmark's support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Denmark supports Ukrainian neo-Nazis," the group told local media. "That's enough for us to launch an attack on your country's critical infrastructure. The banking sector was selected because it is one of the most important components of this critical infrastructure."

The attacks targeted Danske Bank, Jyske Bank, Sydbank, Sparekassen Sjælland-Fyn, Bankinvest, Arbejdernes Landsbank and Handelsbanken.

The attacks that spanned as many as three days from Jan. 9 - 11 resulted in either the complete or partial inaccessibility of websites of Danish banks.

The group also took responsibility for another attack on Denmark's National Bank, however, it said the claim was not publicized through its official channels as the attack did not disrupt the global operations of the website.

Danish cyber security experts earlier expressed suspicions about the Killnet hacking group for its role behind the attacks.

Killnet is a loosely affiliated group of volunteer hackers that has launched attacks against various organizations in Ukraine and countries that have sided with Ukraine since February.