Russia sanctions British foreign secretary, other Cabinet members

Russia on Saturday announced sanctions on British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and other Cabinet members over "anti-Russian course" of the UK government.

"In connection with the continuation of the UK government's anti-Russian course, in January this year, it was decided to additionally include a number of Cabinet members, representatives of law enforcement agencies and journalists of the UK in the Russian 'stop list'," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

In total, 36 individuals were sanctioned, including Housing Secretary Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi, and Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders.

Zakharova said that the Russian Foreign Ministry "does not see any expediency" to publish the whole list, because the British authorities "understand" who was included.

"If the official bodies of the UK show interest in this issue, we will be ready to inform the British authorities and the public about those who condone a hostile course aimed at demonizing our country and attempts to isolate it internationally, destroying the foundation of bilateral relations," she said.