Police use water cannon to clear activists near German village of Lützerath

DPA WORLD Published January 14,2023 Subscribe

They were echoing calls by a speaker during an earlier rally who said activists should press onwards to the flashpoint village.



A police spokesperson said that "immediate coercion" had to be used to prevent the demonstrators from advancing to Lützerath.



What remains of the village has been fenced off for several days as police seek to evict the remaining protesters there. The last buildings at the former settlement are currently being torn down. The residents have long since left.



In Lützerath itself, police called on demonstrators to leave the area, or face the possibility of officers deploying water cannon and using physical force.



There were still several hundred demonstrators hold up inside the fenced off area, according to the dpa reporter at the scene.



At the rally in nearby Keyenberg, thousands protested against energy giant RWE's plans to mine the site for coal, despite pouring rain.



Police put the number at 10,000 participants, while organizers put the number at 35,000. Both Keyenberg and Lützerath belong to the larger Rhineland town of Erkelenz, in western Germany.



Some of the demonstrators tried to reach Lützerath or access the open-cast mining area and police used force to push them back. Walking to the edge of the open pit was life-threatening because the ground was softened by rainfall, leading to a risk of landslides, officers said.



"I am absolutely appalled how normal assembly participants allow themselves to sufficiently carried away to the point of entering the absolute danger zone here," Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach told dpa.



Police reports said isolated demonstrators also attacked police patrol cars and threw fireworks in the direction of officers. A spokesperson said they could not provide any information about numbers of arrests or injuries yet.



Earlier at the rally, held under the motto "Prevent eviction! For climate justice," a speaker called on demonstrators to disobey police orders.



He said that it was legitimate for participants to try to enter the Lützerath, although it is cordoned off. "Don't let the police stop you. We are powerful. We are on the side of justice. We will not be stopped by this repressive system. We stop this open pit mining. Do whatever you think is right."



The rally's keynote speaker was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who criticized the country's Green Party for supporting the demolition of the village for lignite mining.



Deals with fossil fuel corporations such as RWE - which bought the site for mining - "show where their priorities are," Thunberg said of the Greens, who form part of Germany's coalition government, in an interview with dpa.



Leading Green politicians such as Economy Minister Robert Habeck have defended Lützerath's demolition, arguing that the coal below is needed to maintain energy security in the current crisis.



"The coal that is in the ground here will not lower prices immediately. Anyone who thinks like that is simply out of touch with reality," Thunberg said.



The Greens are also in power in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia, where the village has become the latest flashpoint for activists opposed to the government's continued use of coal.



Activists from climate action groups including Fridays for Future, Extinction Rebellion and Last Generation travelled to the site from across the country.



Police renewed efforts to remove activists from the village itself early in the morning. Officers climbed up trees where activists were holding out, according to a dpa reporter at the scene.



Authorities said they were preparing to remove activists from an underground tunnel. "The forces are proceeding very cautiously, no heavy equipment can be used here because that would endanger people in the underground ground structures," said Weinspach.



The protesters in the tunnel were thought to be doing fine and had enough food to spend several days there, according to Bente Opitz of Lützerath Lebt (Lützerath Lives). Several dozen activists remain in the hamlet, on roofs and in trees, the activist group said earlier.



The police gave no comment on the number of remaining activists. A spokesperson said they had pretty much cleared the area of activists "above ground," while around 15 "structures" remained, including treehouses and other hideouts.



Thunberg said she had previously visited Lützerath, which "looked completely different then."



Of the nearby open-cast mine, she said: "It looks like Mordor, it really does. It shows what humans under the wrong circumstances are capable of," referring to the realm of evil in J.R.R. Tolkien's book "Lord of the Rings."



She had also criticized the police for violence, a charge Weinspach vehemently rejected. But she reiterated her criticism, telling dpa, "police violence means different things in different countries. But there have been several cases where police have endangered the lives of activists."









