Morawiecki to discuss Leopard tanks for Ukraine during Berlin visit

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki plans to discuss the controversial issue of supplying Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine during an upcoming visit to Berlin, he told the RMF FM broadcaster on Saturday.



Morawiecki is due to attend a festive event organized by the conservative Christian Democrats' parliamentary group in the Bundestag on Monday.



Asked if he thought he could convince Chancellor Olaf Scholz to provide Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, Morawiecki said: "No idea."



He also said he did not expect a decision on the issue in the coming days. Morawiecki reiterated that Poland had already decided to deliver the battle tanks to Ukraine.



The Ukrainian government has been lobbying its allies to provide modern tanks such as the German-made Leopard II, but Berlin has shown reluctance to involve itself directly with Ukraine's use of heavy weapons on the ground to launch operations against Russia.



On Wednesday, after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, Polish President Andrzej Duda had said that his country had already decided to provide Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks for one company, as part of a coalition with allied states.



According to a Polish military expert, this encompasses 14 battle tanks.