German president calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to continue peace talks

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier gestures as he addresses the media at Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Germany May 28, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has encouraged Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue their peace talks with the participation of the European Union.



"We need a peace solution," Steinmeier stressed in telephone conversations with the presidents of the two countries on Friday, according to his spokesperson Cerstin Gammelin.



He encouraged both sides to continue the trilateral peace talks led by EU Council President Charles Michel, Gammelin wrote on Twitter.



The talks also dealt with the situation in Europe, Ukraine and the South Caucasus region, she wrote.



The South Caucasus republic of Azerbaijan attacked Armenia in mid-September. Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of provocation, which the militarily weaker neighbouring country denies.



Heavy fighting broke out with more than 200 people killed.



The two former Soviet republics have been fighting for decades over control of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. Diplomats assume that Azerbaijan's authoritarian leadership recently took advantage of the fact that Armenia's protecting power, Russia, is preoccupied with the war against Ukraine.





















