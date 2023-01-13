Türkiye slams PKK terror demonstrations in Sweden against President Erdoğan

Both the Turkish government and opposition parties have strongly condemned the supporters of the PKK/YPG terror group in Sweden that continued their provocations against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The reactions came right after terror supporters on Thursday gathered in front of the historical City Hall in the capital Stockholm, hung a figure of Erdoğan in effigy by the feet on a pole in front of the building and shared video footage of the moment on social media.

Footage posted later on a social media account affiliated with the terror group showed that threats targeting Türkiye and Erdoğan were made with Turkish subtitles.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay "cursed" the demonstration in Sweden by the members of the "treacherous" terrorist organization and voiced expectations for Sweden to keep its promises under NATO membership initiatives and not tolerate such attempts.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın also condemned the "heinous" act in Sweden. "We conveyed our reaction and expectation to the Swedish authorities. Taking concrete steps is a requirement of the law and our agreement," Kalın said.

Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that PKK/YPG terrorists can challenge the Swedish government at the heart of Stockholm is proof that the Swedish authorities have not taken necessary steps against terrorism.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the targeting of Türkiye and its democratically elected president by members of the terrorist organization PKK in Sweden. We urge the Swedish authorities to take necessary steps against terrorist groups without further delay," he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned Staffan Herrstrom, the Swedish ambassador in Ankara, to convey the country's reaction to the propaganda demonstration.

"The Ambassador was informed with strong expressions that we strongly condemn and protest this heinous act and demanded that such terrorist acts, which are a clear violation of Sweden's commitments with the tripartite testament, and which openly threaten our country, should not be allowed," said Turkish diplomatic sources.

Herrstrom was also told that Türkiye expects the perpetrators of the act to be identified, that necessary actions be taken and that Sweden fulfills its commitments under the tripartite deal signed last year under NATO auspices, the sources added.

'THIS IS AN ATTACK ON WHOLE TURKIYE'

Later, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said PKK/YPG supporters have been continuing their terrorist propaganda in Stockholm targeting both Erdoğan and Türkiye, noting: "This is not just an attack on our president. It is an attack on whole Türkiye."

Reminding that Herrstrom was summoned to the ministry to show necessary reaction, Çavuşoğlu said: "Likewise, our ambassador in Stockholm (Yonet Can Tezel) took the necessary initiatives in Stockholm. We have emphasized that we condemn this despicable act and being a mere spectator, and that those responsible should be found and punished immediately.

For his part, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar also strongly condemned the "heinous" act against President Erdoğan of a 70-year-old NATO member country, saying: "We call on Sweden to take immediate action."

In response to the provocations in Stockholm, Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop canceled his Swedish counterpart Andreas Norlen's visit to Türkiye which had been scheduled for Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, Ankara prosecutors opened an investigation against PKK/YPG supporters' provocations targeting Erdoğan.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which started on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye-a NATO member for more than 70 years-voiced objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terror groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

Last June, Türkiye and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership in the alliance.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the EU, and the US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG-which also has a presence in Europe, openly sanctioned by several governments-is the terrorist PKK's Syrian branch.

'TREACHEROUS' TERRORIST ORGANIZATION PKK

The main opposition Republican People's Party also condemned the provocation attempt of the PKK supporters.

"We strongly condemn the provocation attempt of the members of the treacherous terrorist organization in Sweden against the Republic of Türkiye and the President. We invite the Swedish authorities to fulfill their responsibilities," the party said in a statement.

Grand Unity Party (BBP) leader Mustafe Destici condemned the perpetrators of the "outrageous" act, and the Swedish government for condoning it.

"The events have once again confirmed Türkiye's persistence and determination in its fight against terrorism. As long as Sweden supports terrorists, it should not be able to obtain a visa from Türkiye for membership in NATO," Destici said on Twitter.

Önder Aksakal, the head of the Democratic Left Party (DSP), said the PKK terrorist act targeting Erdoğan in Sweden is not a "simple" one.

"From this moment on, Sweden's demands, neither on NATO nor on other grounds, can never be accepted. An all-out attack is systematically underway," Aksakal said on Twitter.

Homeland Party also said it does not accept and strongly condemns the "heinous attack" against Türkiye and Erdoğan by the members of the "treacherous" terrorist organization in Sweden.

"We demand that the Swedish authorities bring those responsible to justice immediately," the party said in a statement.



