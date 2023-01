Russia says it has completed 'liberation' of Ukraine's eastern town of Soledar

Russia said Friday it had taken control of Soledar, a town in eastern Ukraine that has been a hotspot of fighting in Moscow's offensive.

"On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations" in Donetsk, the defence ministry said, referring to a region in eastern Ukraine that Moscow is seeking to capture fully.