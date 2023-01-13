Rains, flash floods leave 17 dead in Philippines

At least 17 people lost their lives after heavy rains and subsequent floods hit many regions in the Philippines.

The Southeast Asian nation's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Friday that several low-pressure areas (LPA) triggered heavy rains and flash floods in parts of the country since early this month.

The rains and floods forced at least five municipalities to declare a state of calamity.

Data from NDRRMC showed that 71,442 people were displaced due to the rains and floods and relocated to 123 evacuation centers. Two people are still missing.

Over 530 houses were damaged during the ongoing LPA and Northeast Monsoon.

The Bicol region of the archipelago nation was hit the hardest with at least five fatalities.