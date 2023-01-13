GERMANYS CLIMATE MINISTER SLAMS PROTESTS AT CONTESTED COAL VILLAGE

German Economy and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck has said climate activists occupying the mining village of Lützerath in western Germany set to be demolished to make way for a coal mine are fighting for the "wrong symbol."



"There are many good reasons to demonstrate for more climate protection, even against the Greens," the Green party politician told Germany's Der Spiegel magazine.



"But Lützerath is simply the wrong symbol," Habeck added, explaining that the demolition of the village in fact didn't symbolize continued activity at the nearby Garzweiler ligate mine but its end.



It had been agreed last year to bring forward a planned coal power phase-out in Garzweiler by eight years, to 2030, which had also always been the goal of the climate movement, the minister added.



Because of this agreement, "investments are now being made in a climate-neutral energy supply, in hydrogen power plants," the minister added.



Police began clearing the village of Lützerath, which was bought by energy giant RWE, on Wednesday after a stand-off with activists opposed to its planned use for coal mining.



Activists on Friday also protested in front of the RWE headquarters in the western city of Essen, with some chaining themselves to the entry gate, they said.



