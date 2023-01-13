Activists in tunnels hampering efforts to clear German coal village

German police will focus on removing activists from tunnels in the village of Lützerath on the third day of eviction efforts to clear the site in western Germany set to be demolished to make way for a coal mine.



While the evacuation of structures above the ground has largely been completed, the discovery of underground passages on Thursday, which climate activists have entrenched themselves in, could delay the operation further.



"We don't know how stable these underground structures are. We also don't know what the air supply is like there," Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach said late Thursday.



At present, he said, the police cannot get close to the activists. Special emergency forces are working out "how the rescue can be carried out in a suitable way."



Police are also planning to evacuate the last remaining occupied house in the village, which was bought by the energy company RWE to mine the site for lignite, or brown coal.



Residents left the hamlet near the town of Erkelenz long ago. But activists occupied several buildings there for months and their numbers swelled in recent weeks.



Police began clearing the site on Wednesday, sometimes using lifting platforms to remove activists from tree houses and platforms.



Some 200 people left the site voluntarily on Wednesday, according to police estimates.



Numerous wooden huts and barricades were razed to the ground by excavators and tree houses dismantled on Thursday.



The remaining activists endured despite heavy rain, strong winds and temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius early on Friday.



RWE and the German government agreed last year to bring forward a planned coal power phase-out by eight years, to 2030, but the deal did not save Lützerath.



The government says that until that date, coal will still be needed to ensure the security of Germany's energy supply given the market turmoil prompted by Russia's war against Ukraine - a view not shared by the activists.



