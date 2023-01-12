News World Zelensky: 'Fighting is continuing' around Soledar

The Ukrainian military said on Wednesday it had repelled Russian attacks at 13 different locations and reported that heavy fighting was continuing in the hard-fought small town of Soledar in the eastern Donbass region.



"The front in the Donetsk region is holding," Zelensky said in his daily video address on Wednesday evening. "Fighting is continuing and we are doing everything to strengthen Ukrainian defences."



"Now the terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend that part of our city of Soledar - a city that was almost completely destroyed by the invaders - is some kind of property of Russia," Zelensky said.



In order to bring the entire Donetsk region under its control, the Russian military is attempting both to attack Bakhmut and to disrupt supply routes to neighbouring Soledar, the Ukrainian military command in Kiev said on Wednesday.



On Tuesday evening, the notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner said its forces captured Soledar after days of heavy combat, according to Russian state news agency TASS.



Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner group's chief, said that a group of Ukrainian soldiers was still encircled in the centre of the contested town.



The Kremlin has not officially confirmed the capture of Soledar, but has spoken of a "positive dynamic."



"There is positive momentum in advancing there, but military success is achieved when we reach the goals set by the commander-in-chief in the course of the special military operation," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, according to the Interfax news agency.



Russia's President Vladimir Putin has described the situation in the territories of Ukraine annexed in violation of international law as "difficult."



"In some areas, fighting is continuing," Putin added during talks with government officials on Wednesday. "But all this is no reason to pause and postpone the most urgent issues."



Putin instructed the Russian Cabinet to draw up a plan for the development of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the coming months - looking at infrastructure and social services, for example.



Also on Wednesday, the Kremlin appointed yet another commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, just three months after naming the previous one.



Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov as the new commander, the ministry said.



It also demoted the previous commander, Sergey Surovikin, who took over only in October, to become Gerasimov's deputy and named two others as additional deputies.



Moscow justified the reshuffle by citing an "expansion of the scale of the tasks to be solved" as well as the need for closer cooperation among the various branches of the armed forces.



Meanwhile, Poland has taken the decision to provide the Ukrainians with Leopard battle tanks for a company as part of a coalition with allied states, President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv after a meeting with Zelensky and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nausėda.



According to a Polish military expert, the company includes 14 battle tanks.



Zelensky warmly welcomed Poland's decision. "Many thanks to President [Andrzej] Duda, the Polish government and all our Polish friends," Zelensky said on Wednesday evening.



"[The Western-made tanks are] the work of our entire anti-war coalition and a new level of our potential," Zelensky said.
































