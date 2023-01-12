Russia building up forces in Ukraine, battle rages for Soledar: Ukraine

Russia is building up its forces in Ukraine but Ukrainian forces are holding out in fierce fighting for control of the eastern town of Soledar, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday.

She told a news briefing that the number of Russian military units in Ukraine had risen to 280 from 250 a week earlier.

"They (the Russians) are moving over their own corpses," Malyar said of the fighting for Soledar. "Russia is driving its own people to the slaughter by the thousands, but we are holding on."

"Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.

Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed earlier this week its forces had captured Soledar, but the defence ministry in Moscow said fighting was ongoing and Ukraine denied any full takeover.

Both sides have conceded heavy losses in the fight for Soledar and the nearby town of Bakhmut, a key military objective for Russia's toops.

Malyar claimed during the press conference Thursday that Russian forces were "suffering heavy losses".

Russia wants to gain control of the entire eastern Donetsk region which it claimed to have annexed last year, despite not having complete military control over it.

Its capture of Soledar would allow Russia to sell a much-needed victory back home after months of humiliating setbacks.

But observers of the conflict have said Soledar itself -- a salt mining town with an estimated pre-war population of over 10,000 people -- is of little strategic importance.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said this week that Bakhmut -- and with it Soledar -- could be a launching pad to retake the city of Donetsk, a Russian stronghold since 2014.