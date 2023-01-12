German police to continue eviction of activists from mining village

German police are expected to continue evicting climate activists from the contested mining village of Lützerath on Thursday, after they began clearing the site in western Germany amid a stand-off with activists opposed to its planned use for coal mining a day earlier.



The deserted hamlet, some 40 kilometres west of Cologne, has become the latest flashpoint in a long-running battle between climate protesters - who are demanding a radical rethink of the government's climate change policies - and authorities.



After initial scuffles when police entered Lützerath early on Wednesday to clear the site - which the German energy giant RWE plans to mine for lignite, or brown coal - protests remained mostly peaceful on the first day of the police operation.



Security forces began removing activists from trees and platforms, sometimes using lifting platforms. At the entrance to Lützerath, excavators began demolition work.



Residents left the village long ago. But activists have occupied several buildings there for months and their numbers have swelled in recent weeks.



Some 200 activists left the site voluntarily on Wednesday, according to Aachen police chief Dirk Weinspach. According to police estimates from Tuesday, about 300 protesters were staying in Lützerath.



The police had beefed up their presence around the village over the past days. Early on Wednesday, they announced by loudspeaker that anyone staying in the area "must face the prospect of direct coercion" to leave.



While police chief Weinspach had predicted that the operation could be one of the most challenging in recent years, observers reported of a largely relaxed atmosphere on Wednesday.