Zelensky expatriates four pro-Russian members of parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday announced the expatriation of four pro-Russian members of parliament, who are suspected of now residing in Russia and having obtained citizenship there.



"If people's deputies choose to serve not the people of Ukraine, but the murderers who came to Ukraine, our actions will be appropriate," Zelensky said in his daily video address.



Action was taken "based on the materials prepared by the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Migration Service of Ukraine, and in accordance with the Constitution," the Ukrainian president said.



The four individuals affected are Andriy Leonidovych Derkach, Taras Romanovych Kozak, Renat Raveliyovych Kuzmin and Viktor Volodymyrovych Medvedchuk.



Medvedchuk arrived in Russia in September as part of a prisoner exchange.



Derkach, Kozak and Kuzmin are also believed to be in the neighbouring country and all four are suspected of having Russian citizenship.



The four lawmakers represented Ukraine's pro-Russian party Opposition Platform - For Life, which was banned following the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.



Expatriations of politically disagreeable persons were common under Zelensky's predecessor Petro Poroshenko and in the Soviet Union.



Even though Article 25 of Ukraine's constitution prohibits the revocation of Ukrainian citizenship, Ukrainian law does not provide for dual citizenship, meaning anyone who takes on another citizenship may lose Ukrainian citizenship.



According to the constitution, the loss of citizenship can serve as a basis for having a parliamentary mandate revoked.



According to unconfirmed media reports, Zelensky also expatriated 13 high-ranking clergymen from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has long been linked to Moscow, at the end of last year.

