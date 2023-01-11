News World Wagner group chief announces capture of Ukrainian town of Soledar

Wagner group chief announces capture of Ukrainian town of Soledar

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group's chief, said that a group of Ukrainian soldiers was still encircled in the centre of the contested key town. "The number of prisoners of war will be reported tomorrow," he added.

DPA WORLD Published January 11,2023 Subscribe

The notorious Russian mercenary group Wagner on Tuesday evening said its forces captured the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar after days of heavy combat, according to Russian state news agency TASS.



Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group's chief, said that a group of Ukrainian soldiers was still encircled in the centre of the contested key town. "The number of prisoners of war will be reported tomorrow," he added.



The encircled Ukrainian soldiers were given an ultimatum to surrender by midnight (2200 GMT), the Wagner Group said on Telegram.



The information could not be independently verified, and there was initially no comment from the Ukrainian side.



Earlier on Tuesday, Kiev said that Russian troops were continuing their assault on the town, which has seen sustained Russian attacks over the past days.



"Heavy fighting to defend Soledar continues," Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram. "Regardless of its losses, the enemy continues to attack."



The forefield of the Ukrainian defence lines is "littered with the corpses of the attackers," she added.



The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) had also reported that Russian and Wagner Group troops had made "tactical advances" into the town.



They "are likely in control of most of the settlement," the MoD said, citing intelligence information. Their strategy is "highly likely an effort to envelop [nearby] Bakhmut from the north, and to disrupt Ukrainian lines of communication," the MoD said.



The fighting was focused on disused salt mine tunnels that run under the area and are about 200 kilometres long in total.



"Both sides are likely concerned that they could be used for infiltration behind their lines," the ministry said.



Soledar, which lies just 10 kilometres outside the heavily contested town of Bakhmut, is part of the Ukrainian defence line in front of the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk urban area in the eastern Donbass region.



From the Russian point of view, seizing this area would be a significant step towards overpowering the whole Donbass region, which is one of the Kremlin's stated aims in the war.



On Monday evening, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in Soledar very tense.



In his daily video address on Tuesday evening, he thanked the troops in Soledar "for their bravery and steadfastness," but gave no update on the situation on the ground.



Meanwhile the Ukrainian military is preparing for a possible fresh attack by Russian ground troops from Belarus in the direction of the capital Kiev.



For this purpose, defensive positions in the north of the country have already been prepared or reinforced, Lieutenant General Oleksiy Pavlyuk, who is responsible for Kiev's defence, said on Tuesday.



In order to prevent rapid advances by Russian units, larger minefields have been laid at all points accessible to tanks. If the attackers could not overcome these barriers, it would be easier for the Ukrainian artillery to smash the troop concentrations, he said.



Right at the beginning of the Russian war in February last year, Ukrainian forces beat off an advance of Russian troops out of Belarus heading towards Kiev. A Russian tank and vehicle column many kilometres long was decimated in the dense forests north of Kiev and forced to retreat.



But the Ukrainian leadership fears another attack by the Russian army, which has been deploying stronger units along the border with Ukraine in Belarus for several weeks.



Kaynak: DPA