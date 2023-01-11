U.S. Patriot training confirms participation in Ukraine conflict-Russian ambassador

U.S. plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington's participation in the Ukraine conflict, Russia's ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

"The decision of the U.S. defence department to organise a training course at Fort Sill in Oklahoma is yet another confirmation of Washington's de facto participation in the Ukrainian conflict on the side of Kyiv's Nazi criminals," Anatoly Antonov said in a statement posted by his embassy.

Antonov said the real aim of the U.S. administration was to "inflict as much damage as possible on Russia on the battlefield by the hands of the Ukrainians".

A U.S. official, speaking earlier on the condition of anonymity, said the training would occur at Fort Sill in the coming weeks.