UN mission to Karabakh only possible if both Azerbaijan, Armenia agree: Russia

Any UN peacekeeping mission in Karabakh can only be possible if both Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Asked if the possibility of replacing Russian peacekeepers has been discussed with Armenia, Peskov said: "There are constant contacts … at various levels. This topic has been on the agenda many times, but it is clear that any mission can be sent only with the consent of both sides."

Since Dec. 12, Azerbaijani ecologists representing nongovernmental organizations have been protesting on the Lachin road against Armenia's illegal exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh, where Russian peacekeepers have been stationed since the fall 2020 conflict and the January 2021 pact that followed.

The Lachin corridor is the only land route between Armenia and the mountainous region, which is home to a significant ethnic Armenian population.

Armenia wants Russian peacekeepers to have a more active role in the region, and has urged Moscow to end the protest.

In a December meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the situation at the Lachin corridor a "crisis" demanding immediate attention.

'NO PROSPECTS FOR PEACE TALKS WITH UKRAINE'



Turning to Ukraine, Peskov said there are no prospects for peace talks "when the law of Ukraine prohibits its president from having any contact with us."

"The West is obviously reluctant to allow Kyiv any flexibility in this matter," he added.

He reiterated that Russia "has always been ready to solve problems through negotiations," and achieving goals through peaceful and diplomatic means is its "preferred option."

On the Wagner Group's claim of taking control of Ukraine's Soledar city, Peskov said it was important to wait for official statements.

He also rebuffed reports that Russian men have been barred from leaving the country, saying it was "fake" information spread by Ukrainian intelligence agencies.

The Kremlin spokesman refused to comment when asked if Viktor Medvedchuk, one of four Ukrainian lawmakers stripped of their citizenship, also has Russian nationality.

On the price cap imposed on Russian oil, Peskov said the measure has had no impact.