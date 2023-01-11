UKRAINES SECURITY SERVICE CONDUCTS RAIDS ON GOVT QUARTER IN KYIV

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on Wednesday it has been conducting raids on the government headquarter in the capital Kyiv jointly with the country's law enforcement.

"The Security Service of Ukraine conducts counterintelligence (security) activities on the territory of the Pecherskyi district of the capital, in particular, within the government quarter and in adjacent territories," it said in a statement on Telegram.

The State Security Department of Ukraine, the National Police, and the military law enforcement service of the armed forces took part in the searches, it added.

"The goal is to check and strengthen counter-sabotage protection of important state facilities, increase the security of persons subject to state protection," it said.

The SBU "inspects" the territory and individual premises to identify prohibited items and to check citizens who are on the territory of the government quarter.

"During inspections, restrictions on passage and travel through the streets of the capital, verification of citizens' documents, inspection of cars are possible," the SBU informed.