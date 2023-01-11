Türkiye rescues over 150 irregular migrants after illegal Greek pushbacks

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 152 irregular migrants Tuesday who were pushed back by Greece in defiance of international law.

Teams were dispatched off the coast of Bodrum district in southwestern Mugla province after the agency received information that there were irregular migrants in rubber boats. A total of 65 people were rescued, it said.

Separately, coast guard teams rescued 29 migrants after receiving information that there were groups of irregular migrants in rubber boats off the coast of Aliaga district in İzmir province.

In a separate incident, 35 migrants who were pushed back by Greece were rescued off the coast of Ayvacik district in the northwestern province of Canakkale.

Off the coast of Mugla's Datca district in the Aegean, local Coast Guard teams rushed to the help of 23 irregular migrants in rubber boats.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Human rights groups and media outlets have frequently reported on illegal pushbacks and other human rights breaches by Greek authorities.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece's illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

In another operation in Türkiye's southeastern province of Gaziantep, seven irregular migrants were held in an operation in Sehitkamil district, according to a statement by police.