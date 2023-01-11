Taliban report deaths after blast outside Foreign Ministry in Kabul

At least five people were killed and several others wounded on Wednesday in a huge explosion and gunfire outside Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry building in the capital Kabul, police said.

A spokesman for the Kabul police, Khalid Zadran, confirmed the explosion that took place on the road of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying: "Five of our civilians were killed and a number of others were injured."

"The Islamic Emirate condemns such an aimless and cowardly attack on Muslims. The perpetrators will be found and punished for their evil deeds," he said in a statement.

However, a local media outlet AmuTelevision, citing the Foreign Ministry's sources, said 20 people lost their lives while 26 others were wounded in the explosion.

Earlier, some social media accounts reported that a meeting with Chinese officials was underway at the Foreign Ministry when the blast happened.

However, the ministry denied these reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

The Taliban administration is facing insurgency since it seized power in August 2021 as ISIS/Daesh carried out dozens of attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.

The Taliban also claimed to have killed hundreds of Daesh militants in operations across the country.
























