One dead after blast turns house in western Germany into rubble

One person was killed when a house in the western German city of Bochum collapsed following an explosion, police said early on Wednesday.



Rescue services found the body after searching the rubble for several hours. Police suspect the victim to be the 61-year-old owner of the house who had been reported missing, according to a spokesperson.



The victim's identity could only be confirmed once the body was recovered, the spokesperson said.



The apartment building in Bochum's Linden neighbourhood completely collapsed following a suspected explosion on Tuesday evening. Images show the two-and-a-half-storey building reduced to a pile of rubble, with the street littered with stones.



Several neighbours alerted the emergency services and reported having heard a loud bang.



Apart from the owner, two other people lived in the house, according to the police. One of them was able to free himself from the debris and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The third person was not at home at the time of the incident, police said.



Emergency services are not expecting further people to be under the rubble, fire brigade chief Simon Heußen said on Wednesday morning.



Rescue dogs were deployed in the search but that had not led to further discoveries, he added.



The recovery of the body and clean-up efforts are expected to last several hours.



A total of 160 emergency personnel were deployed to the scene.



The reason for the suspected explosion was initially unclear. According to the municipal utility, the building had not been connected to the gas grid, said Heußen. However gas was detected in the sewer and in nearby buildings, therefore a gas leak is assumed to have occurred there, according to the fire brigade chief.



