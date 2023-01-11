King Charles III planning spring trip to Germany, report says

Britain's King Charles III and his wife Camilla are planning to travel to Germany in the spring, Stern magazine reported on Wednesday.



Sources told the German magazine that the couple want to visit Berlin and Hamburg from March 29-31. A third stop in eastern Germany is also said to be under discussion, although Buckingham Palace would not comment on the report.



Travel plans would be announced in due course, a palace spokesperson said.



Germany will reportedly not be the first stop on the new British monarch's first state visit abroad: In the days before, the king and the queen consort will visit France and meet French President Emmanuel Macron, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported.



Charles has been British monarch since the death of his mother Elizabeth on September 8 last year. His coronation is due to take place at the beginning of May.



Charles has been a relatively frequent guest in Germany - most recently for Remembrance Day in November 2020.



