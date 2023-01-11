Intensity of battler near Bakhmut similar to WWII, Soledar fighting continues: Ukrainian spokesman

The intensity of the battles near Bakhmut in the Eastern area of Ukraine can be compared with World War II, a spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern command said on Wednesday.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the eastern military command, told Ukrainian television the battle for Soledar was important and that Ukrainian forces had not allowed Russian forces to break through front lines.

"Russian forces are not in control of Soledar," he added, speaking on TV.

"Fierce fighting is still continuing right now."

He also stressed that the Ukrainian military is working on how to stabilize the situation with maximum impact for the enemy and minimum losses for Ukraine.