Countries became shelter for terrorists fleeing Türkiye: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday slammed countries which have become a shelter for the terrorists who are fleeing Turkish justice.

"Bloody murderers who mean the right to life, which is the most basic human right, are protected under the pretext of political asylum seekers, and can lead their lives freely without being subjected to any legal investigation."

"I would like to express with regret that some of the countries we are with under the roof of NATO, the Council of Europe or the UN, have turned into shelters for bandits fleeing Turkish justice," Erdoğan said at the International Ombudsman Conference in the capital Ankara.

About the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen, Erdoğan said: "As it is known, the ringleader of the FETO, who killed our 252 citizens on July 15 and bombed our parliament and the presidential building, can continue to oversee his terrorist organization from his mansion in America."

FETO orchestrated a defeated coup in Türkiye on July 15, 2016 in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Erdoğan said the PKK terror group members, who are sought with a red notice, can organize protests in the center of Europe under the auspices of the police, and attack Turkish citizens and representatives.

The events in Paris constituted the latest example of this, the Turkish leader said, adding: "I hope that the incidents that show the mistake of the distinction between good terrorists and bad terrorists will start a new era in the fight against terrorism."