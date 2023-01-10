POPE FRANCIS PRAISES TÜRKIYES MEDIATION EFFORTS TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Pope Francis on Monday praised Türkiye's mediation efforts between Ukraine and Russia, calling on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to "continue his efforts for peace."

The Pope's comments came during his meeting with ambassadors in the Vatican, including Türkiye's ambassador Lutfullah Goktas.

The Pope told Goktas during the reception that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan should continue his efforts to achieve peace, the Turkish ambassador said on Twitter.

"Türkiye's efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine are also appreciated by the Vatican," Goktas wrote on Twitter.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

In July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began last February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on Aug. 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odesa under the historic deal.

Addressing the ambassadors in the annual New Year's meeting, the Pope said it was time to call for "peace in a world that is witnessing heightened divisions and wars."

He addressed the key challenges facing the world today, including the war in Ukraine, Syria and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Today, I feel bound to renew my appeal for an immediate end to this senseless conflict, whose effects are felt in entire regions, also outside of Europe, due to its repercussions in the areas of energy and food production, above all in Africa and in the Middle East," the Pope said, referring to the Ukraine war.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he said: "I express my hope that the authorities of the State of Israel and those of the State of Palestine can recover the courage and determination to dialogue directly for the sake of implementing the two-state solution in all its aspects, in conformity with international law and all the pertinent resolutions of the United Nations."