GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER VISITS UKRAINIAN CITY NEAR WARS FRONT LINE

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has visited the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, close to the front lines, becoming the first German Cabinet member to see the war-scarred area first-hand.



She was accompanied on the unannounced trip by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Oleksii Makeiev.



Foreign officials usually stick close to the capital, Kiev.



Kharkiv is a city of more than 1 million people that is a just few dozen kilometres south of the Russian border. It has been subject to recent Russian attacks.



Baerbock's described her third war-time visit to the country as a show of solidarity. She promised more German humanitarian aid - including generators, fuel and blankets - as well as "further arms deliveries."



She visited just days after the German government's decision to supply Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which Ukraine had long demanded. Kiev is also urging the delivery of main battle tanks, but so far Berlin has denied the request.







