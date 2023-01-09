UK considers supplying Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks

The UK is considering sending British tanks to Ukraine for the first time to help the country's fight against Russia, Sky News reported Monday.

Talks for transferring some of the British Army's Challenger 2 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian armed forces have been going on "for a few weeks," local broadcaster said, citing local a Western source with knowledge of the conversations.

"It would encourage others to give tanks," a Ukrainian source also said in the report.

The UK might offer around 10 Challenger 2 tanks, according to the report, citing another source.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government has not yet taken a final decision, but if it gives a green light, the UK would be the first country to agree to the delivery of potent Western tanks to the Ukrainian military.