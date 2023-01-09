Man arrested after boy struck in the head with arrow in Australia

A 53-year-old man was charged with reckless wounding after a 5-year-old boy was hit by an arrow in the eastern Australian state of New South Wales, police said on Monday.



The boy was allegedly hit by an arrow to the head on Sunday evening while he was playing in the backyard of his home in Wingham, some 330 kilometres north of Sydney, NSW police said.



The boy's condition was described as "stable." He was treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene before being transported to a local hospital for further treatment.



A 53-year-old man from a neighbouring house was arrested a short time after the beginning of an investigation into the incident. He was granted conditional bail.



