Germany wants to up pressure on Iran after latest executions: spokesperson

Germany on Monday condemned Iran for using the death penalty against demonstrators and a government spokesperson said Berlin wanted to crank up pressure on the Iranian authorities with new international measures.

Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests that followed the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16, drawing condemnation from the EU, the United States and other Western nations.

Iran needs to be shown that its actions come at a price, the German government spokesperson told a regular briefing.





