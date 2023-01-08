ZELENSKY DECLARES PUTINS SUPPOSED CEASEFIRE A FAILURE

News World Zelensky declares Putin's 'supposed ceasefire' a failure

Zelensky declares Putin's 'supposed ceasefire' a failure

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared the unilateral ceasefire ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Orthodox Christmas holiday a failure.



"The world could see once again how false statements from Moscow are at every level," Zelensky said in a video message Saturday night, shortly before the 36-hour ceasefire, as proclaimed by Putin and dismissed by the West, was to end.



"They said something about a supposed ceasefire, but the reality is that Russian shells have again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions," Zelensky said.



"Once again it has been confirmed: Only the expulsion of Russian occupiers from Ukrainian land and the elimination of all opportunities for Russia to exert pressure on Ukraine and all of Europe will mean the restoration of a ceasefire, security and peace."



Putin had unilaterally ordered a 36-hour cease-fire on Thursday, timed for the Christmas holiday that many Orthodox Christians celebrate on January 7.



The leadership in Kyiv had spurned the truce offer, rejecting it as "hypocrisy," "propaganda" and a tactical ploy.



Russia said Ukraine shelled its front-line positions, forcing troops to return fire despite the truce, which officially ended at 2100 GMT on Saturday.



Ukrainian authorities said Russian shelling killed two civilians in the fiercely contested town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region.



Fighting occurred in the Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, according to Moscow.



British intelligence said the conflict continued at the usual level even during Orthodox Christmas.



Early on Saturday, Russian air defences once again repelled a drone attack on the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.



The unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down in the early morning over a breakwater near Sevastopol - the naval base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet - the city's Russian-appointed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Telegram, according to state news agency TASS.



The port has been the target of Ukrainian drone attacks several times, most recently on January 4 when two drones were shot down.



Razvozhayev complained that even "holy Christmas" could not stop the "inhuman beings" from attacking his "heroic city."



Russia supplies its occupying forces in southern Ukraine mainly via Crimea, so Ukraine repeatedly targets logistic and military objectives on the peninsula.



Winning back Crimea is one of Kyiv's declared goals as the Russian war has increasingly faltered in recent months.



In his Saturday night address, Zelensky said he was pleased so many people had attended the morning Christmas service at the Kyiv Cave Monastery. In the church, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine celebrated a Christmas Mass - and for the first time in decades in Ukrainian instead of Russian.



Several hundred believers, dozens of journalists and Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko accepted the invitation to the service in the Cathedral of the Assumption. The service was broadcast live on Ukrainian television.



Meanwhile on Saturday, Putin celebrated the first Orthodox Christmas since his army invaded Ukraine on the grounds of the Kremlin.



Photos and footage circulated by Russian state media showed the 70-year-old standing alone, in the presence only of church attendants, in the Cathedral of the Annunciation.



Putin, who ordered the invasion of the neighbouring country more than 10 months ago, said, according to a Kremlin statement: "This bright, beloved holiday inspires people to good deeds and aspirations and serves to reaffirm in society imperishable spiritual values and moral guidelines such as mercy, compassion, kindness and justice."











