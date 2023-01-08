Thousands protest French government in Paris

Thousands of demonstrators held rallies Saturday in Paris to protest President Emmanuel Macron for rising prices and pension reform.

The Yellow Vests again took to the streets to protest Macron's pension reform and high inflation.

Jamal Bouaban, a member of the Yellow Vests movement, said despite the weak turnout, the group achieved its goal to confirm that their voices have not disappeared and Macron's government should hear their demands and take them seriously.

"We went out today for the sake of all the French who are dying of hunger because of the high prices that they can no longer afford," he said, vowing to organize more demonstrations.

Meanwhile, a doctors' strike recently became another issue for France as medical professionals are on a second work stoppage from Jan. 2 to 8.

Doctors gathered Thursday in Paris to demand better working conditions. Thousands of demonstrators marched to the Health Ministry and observed a minute of silence to commemorate interns who have committed suicide.

France has been suffering from a "triple epidemic" of the coronavirus, flu and bronchiolitis. The number of patients has increased in emergency departments, causing long waiting times.

General practitioners, considered the second pillar of the French health care system, began striking Dec. 26, asking for better working conditions and the authority to raise fees charged to patients.