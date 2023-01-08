PM KRISTERSSON SAYS SWEDEN CANNOT MEET TÜRKIYES ALL DEMANDS FOR NATO MEMBERSHIP SUPPORT

Sweden is confident that Türkiye will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but cannot fulfill all the demands Ankara has made as the price of its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday.

"Türkiye both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but they also say that they want things that we cannot or do not want to give them," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said at a defence think-tank conference in Sweden.

Sweden, Finland and Türkiye signed a three-way agreement in 2022 aimed at overcoming Ankara's objections to NATO membership for the two countries.





