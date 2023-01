German climate activists holding a large protest in Lützerath aim to delay expansion of the nearby open-pit coal mine for weeks by occupying the site of the abandoned village.



"We are aiming to occupy Lützerath for six weeks," Dina Hamid of the Lützerath Initiative, said on Sunday. She added that there were now 700 activists in the village, which forms part of the Erkelenz municipality.



The activists are planning to hold sit-down blockades and to build treehouses and huts.