26-YEAR-OLD MAN FATALLY INJURED IN GERMANYS WETTERSTEIN MOUNTAINS

26-year-old man fatally injured in Germany's Wetterstein mountains

A 26-year-old man had a fatal accident while climbing the Jubiläumsgrat ridge in the Wetterstein mountains in the German state of Bavaria.



The man fell about 350 metres in steep and rocky terrain, the police announced on Saturday evening.



The 26-year-old man and his companion of the same age were on their way from the summit of Germany's highest peak, the Zugspitze, along the ridge towards another peak, the Alpspitze, in wintry conditions on Saturday afternoon when they suddenly fell northwards into the Höllental valley.



The man probably stepped on a snowdrift that gave way under his weight, the police said.



The emergency doctor, who was brought to the scene of the accident by rescue helicopter, could only pronounce the 26-year-old dead.



According to the police, the climber was experienced and well equipped.



The Wetterstein mountains are located within the Eastern Alps on the border between Bavaria and Austria.





