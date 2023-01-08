2 FETO suspects fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye

Turkish authorities nabbed two Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) suspects that were trying to illegally flee to Greece from Türkiye, security sources said on Sunday.

The FETO suspects, identified only by their initials H.B. and F.T., were detained in a prohibited zone in the Enez district of the northwestern Edirne province, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.