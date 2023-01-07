Israel uses explosive-laden drones against Palestinians - report

The Israeli army has used drones capable of carrying gas canisters and bombs in attacks against Palestinians, according to an Israeli newspaper.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing a senior military officer, said the army has developed these drones to be able to fire grenades and tear gas canisters.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the drones are capable of attacking their targets, even inside their homes.

According to the newspaper, drones are being used by the Israeli ground forces as well as in carrying out clandestine missions against Palestinians.

There was no Palestinian comment on the report.

In September 2022, the Israeli army chief of staff said he gave the green-light to use armed drones in carrying out assassination missions in the West Bank.









