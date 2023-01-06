UK, Germany agree to step up cooperation on supporting Ukraine, tackling climate change

Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (L) and Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock host a joint press conference following the first UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue meeting at Lancaster House in London on January 5, 2023. (AFP)

Britain's foreign secretary hosted the German foreign minister in London on Thursday for the first annual UK-Germany Strategic Dialogue meeting.

James Cleverly and Annalena Baerbock agreed to cooperate on a range of priority issues at the meeting, with support for Ukraine, energy security and combatting climate change at the top of the agenda.

Cleverly said in a statement that the two countries were "the closest of partners and we are using the strength of our relationship to tackle the shared challenges we face today."

"As Europe's leading economies, we've agreed to work closer on our unwavering support for Ukraine and combatting climate change," he added.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Cleverly suggested that tanks could be part of the next phase of weapons transfers to Ukraine, saying the matter was kept under constant review.

For her part, Baerbock underlined that if Russian President Vladimir Putin "believes he has the longest staying power and Ukraine will run out of weapons soon, he is wrong."

She said that for Ukraine to retake its territories currently held by Russia, Kyiv would need to be given offensive weapons, adding that Putin's "policy of annexing land" would fail.

U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Thursday their intention to provide Ukraine with armored military vehicles as it continues to fight Russia in the ongoing war.

Biden and Scholz expressed their mutual determination in a phone call to continue providing Ukraine the necessary financial, humanitarian, military, and diplomatic support for as long as it needs.

The U.S. plans to give Kyiv Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, while Germany intends to send Marder infantry fighting vehicles.