RUSSIAS UNILATERAL CEASEFIRE FOR ORTHODOX CHRISTMAS COMES INTO FORCE IN UKRAINE

A unilateral Russian ceasefire ordered by President Vladimir Putin has come into force along the entire front as of noon Moscow time (0900 GMT), Russian state television said.

"At noon today, the ceasefire regime came into force on the entire contact line," Russia's state First Channel said. "It will continue until the end of January 7."

"Based on the fact that a large number of people professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a cease-fire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ," Putin said.

Earlier on Thursday, Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, called for a truce in Ukraine for Christmas Day, which is celebrated by most Orthodox Christians on Jan. 7, this year falling on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia in an address late on Thursday of using the cease-fire as a cover to halt Kyiv's military advances.







